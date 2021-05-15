Coronavirus: India reports 3,26,098 new cases, 3,890 daily fatalities
The WHO chief said that India’s Covid-19 situation was ‘hugely concerning’ as several states were continuing to see a ‘worrying’ rise in infections and deaths.
India on Saturday reported 3,26,098 new Covid-19 cases and 3,890 fatalities in 24 hours. This pushed the country’s case count to 2,43,72,907 and toll to 2,66,207 since the pandemic began in January. There are 36,73,802 active cases and 2,04,32,898 patients have recovered from the disease so far.
World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said the coronavirus situation in India remained “hugely concerning” as several states were continuing to see a “worrying number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths”.
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected 16.15 crore people and killed over 33.53 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.30 am: India records 3,26,098 new Covid-19 cases and 3,890 fatalities in 24 hours.
9.20 am: A public interest litigation has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to utilise Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations, or PM CARES, Fund to procure coronavirus vaccines, install oxygen plants and other essential equipment, reports ANI.
9.10 am: Jammu administration conducts door-to-door exercise to create awareness about coronavirus helpline and hospitals in the district as well as to identify positive patients, reports ANI.
9 am: World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said the Covid-19 situation in India remained “hugely concerning” as several states were continuing to see a “worrying number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths”.
Here’s what happened on Friday:
- India on Friday registered 3,43,144 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours and 4,000 fatalities. This pushed the country’s case count to 2,40,46,809 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The toll rose to 2,62,317.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the coronavirus was spreading fast in rural India and urged villagers to take necessary precautions, including wearing mask. He also urged states to take action against black-marketing of medicines and essential supplies.
- Pharmaceutical firm Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said Russian made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will be priced at Rs 948, with 5% Goods and Services Tax per dose. The total amounts to Rs 995.5.The prices were announced the day the first dose of Sputnik V was administered in Hyderabad as part of a limited pilot exercise.
- Delhi reported 8,506 new infections and 289 deaths in 24 hours on Friday. This was the first time in the last few weeks that the city’s daily count had fallen under the 10,000-mark, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The city now has a total of 13,80,981 infections, while the toll stood at 20,907. The positivity rate came down to 12.40%.
- The Telangana High Court stayed a state government order that barred the entry of ambulances from neighbouring states without a scheduled hospital admission. On Friday alone, 40 to 60 ambulances were reportedly turned away.
- A private hospital in Manipur’s capital city Imphal on Friday indefinitely suspended admission of new patients, saying it had run out of medical oxygen amid a surge in coronavirus cases.