The Delhi Police have made several arrests after posters criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi were found across the city.

PTI reported that 15 people were arrested, while NDTV said the police made at least 12 arrests. The Indian Express put the number at nine.

The posters questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for exporting vaccines amid the massive second wave of the coronavirus in India. The posters read: “Modi ji, why did you send our children’s vaccines aboard?”

Are these the posters that people in Delhi have been arrested for? pic.twitter.com/HpX1fuzfXm — Seema Chishti (@seemay) May 15, 2021

The police have filed 17 first information reports under Section 3 of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and others, according to PTI.

Four different police divisions – the east, central, northeast and eastern range – made the arrests, according to NDTV.

The police claimed that four men arrested in Kalyanpuri in East Delhi put up the posters on behalf of Aam Aadmi Party councillor Dhirender Kumar, according to The Indian Express. Kumar, on the other hand, said he was not aware of any such accusations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East district) Sanjay Sehrawat said: “We are verifying the claims and further investigations are on.”

Since January 20, India has exported nearly 6.6 crore vaccine doses to 95 countries under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

Meanwhile, several states are facing shortages of vaccines as manufacturers have not been able to meet supply requirements. At least eight states have decided to float global tenders for procuring the doses as they struggle to inoculate those in the age group of 18-44, who became eligible for the shots in third phase of vaccination that rolled out on May 1.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday said the 84% of the coronavirus vaccines exported so far by the Centre were part of commercial and licensing liabilities of the two manufacturers, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech. The clarification came amid criticism of the central government from various quarters for sending vaccines to other countries without fulfilling requirements of beneficiaries in India.

Amid the massive second wave of the coronavirus, India is also facing an acute shortage of oxygen and medicines.