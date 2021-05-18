In a late night hearing on Monday, the Calcutta High Court stayed the bail order granted to West Bengal Ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra and former TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee in the Narada bribery case, Live Law reported.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajnish Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee passed the order after the Central Bureau of Investigation challenged the bail granted by a special CBI court merely hours earlier. The CBI also sought a transfer of the trial.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who represented the CBI, said that West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak went to the lower court with 2,000 to 3,000 supporters and stayed there through Monday’s trial. The CBI added that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee protested outside the CBI office in Kolkata with her supporters.

"This court has been called upon to deal with an extraordinary situation where Chief Minister of the State can sit on a dharna outside the office": #CalcuttaHighCourt while staying bail given to West Bengal ministers and leaders arrested by CBI#NaradaScam pic.twitter.com/KLKpqs2nN9 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 17, 2021

“It is a case in which there is total failure of rule of law,” Mehta said, adding that the chief minister, law minister and other senior ministers were obstructing the CBI from carrying out its duties. The accused had to be produced virtually in the special CBI court because the protestors did not move, the CBI added, according to PTI.

The court took note of the “extraordinary situation” and said that if an order is passed by the court under such circumstances, it “will not have faith and confidence of the people in the system of administration of justice”, according to Live Law.

The court added:

“Confidence of the people in the justice system will be eroded in case such types of incidents are allowed to happen in the matters where political leaders are arrested and are to be produced in the court. People may have a feeling that it is not rule of law which prevails but it is a mob which has an upper hand and especially in a case where it is led by the Chief Minister of the State in the office of CBI and by the Law Minister of the State in the Court Complex.” — Calcutta HC

The High Court will take up the matter for hearing on Wednesday. Till then, the four senior leaders must remain in judicial custody. They were taken to the Presidency Correctional Home in Kolkata around 1.20 am on Tuesday, according to The Times of India.

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Hakim, Mukherjee, Mitra and Chatterjee early on Monday morning. Chatterjee had quit the Trinamool Congress in 2019 to join Bharatiya Janata Party, but left the saffron party too, in March. He did not contest the elections this year.

Shortly after the arrests, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other Trinamool Congress leaders reached the CBI’s office. Roads were blocked and tyres were burnt as Trinamool Congress supporters caused a ruckus outside the CBI office in Kolkata. “The way they have been arrested without due procedure, the CBI will have to arrest me also,” Banerjee said, according to NDTV.

The bribery case

The bribery case involves videos published by Narada News, in which several Trinamool Congress leaders were allegedly seen accepting cash in return for favours. The videos, shot by the website’s Chief Executive Mathew Samuel, were released ahead of the state Assembly elections in 2016. Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the sting operation was a conspiracy hatched against her government and party members before the elections. In June 2017, she ordered a police inquiry into the case.

Seven of the then Trinamool Congress MPs were also involved in the scam. Of them, Suvendu Adhikari and Mukul Roy switched sides to the BJP. One of the accused, former Trinamool Congress politician Sultan Ahmed died in 2017. Notably, the CBI on Monday did not arrest Adhikari or Mukul Roy.

The CBI has sought to prosecute MPs Sougata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Prasun Banerjee and Aparupa Poddar also but Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has not granted the permission yet.

A day before the new West Bengal Cabinet member’s swearing-in ceremony on May 10, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had approved a CBI inquiry against Hakim, Mukherjee, Mitra and Chatterjee.

