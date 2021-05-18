Tribal rights activist Stan Swamy, who is in custody in connection with the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case, was on Tuesday moved to JJ Hospital in Mumbai from Taloja Jail, where he was lodged, a relative of one of the other people arrested in the same matter told Scroll.in.

Swamy, 84, suffers from Parkinson’s disease and his health had deteriorated further recently. As a consequence, the Jesuits, the Catholic religious order to which he belongs, appealed to the Maharashtra government seeking medical attention for Swamy. They have also requested that he be given an attendant, as Swamy is unable to take care of himself.

On Tuesday, he was vaccinated for coronavirus in the jail despite being unwell and weak, Scroll.in was told.

Joseph Xavier, a friend of Swamy, who spoke to him on May 14 said that the activist was suffering from a cough, fever and had a bad stomach, The Hindu reported on Saturday . “Father Stan told me that he was given antibiotics, but he was very weak,” Xavier said. “The situation inside Taloja prison is not good, with Covid-19 cases rising.”

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court is likely to hear Swamy’s medical bail plea on Wednesday, PTI reported. His counsel Mihir Desai has submitted a note to the court detailing the lack of medical aid at the Taloja prison, the lack of physical distancing at the facility and and Swamy’s health condition.

Last week, families and friends of activists arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging the immediate release of the undertrials in light of the threats to their life and health posted by the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Delhi University Professor Hany Babu, an undertrial prisoner in the same case, was admitted to the JJ Hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus. Babu also had an acute eye infection, which his family said, could spread to his brain.

Swamy was arrested on October 8 by the National Investigation Agency from Ranchi, Jharkhand, and brought to Mumbai the next day. He suffers from multiple ailments and has fallen down in the jail several times.

The NIA has alleged that the 83-year-old priest is a member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) and was involved in a conspiracy to instigate caste violence in the Bhima Koregaon village near Pune in 2018. In April, he had moved the Bombay High Court challenging the rejection of two of his bail pleas by a special National Investigation Court.

Also read: Unwell activist Stan Swamy seeks permission to use sipper in jail, court to hear plea in 20 days

‘A caged bird can still sing’: Activist Stan Swamy writes on life in jail

The case

Swamy has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and terror-related offences of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly furthering the cause of Communist Party of India (Maoist) through various civil rights organisations he worked with.

In his March bail plea, Swamy had alleged that he was being targeted by the central agency because of his writings and work related to caste and land struggles of the people of India and violation of democratic rights of the marginalised citizens of the country.

The NIA has, however, claimed that it has sufficient evidence to prima facie prove that Swamy was involved in the conspiracy and was directly involved in the Naxalite movement.

Several activists and academics have been accused of making inflammatory speeches at the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the authorities claim triggered violence at Bhima-Koregaon war memorial the next day.