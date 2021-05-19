Delhi received rain on Wednesday under the impact of Cyclone Tauktae, which weakened into a depression in the morning over Rajasthan and Gujarat. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the Capital.

The rain and winds brought Delhi’s maximum temperature down to 30.8 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest for the month of May in four years, PTI reported, citing data from the weather department.

Delhi: The national capital receives light spells of rain, visuals from Minto Road and Connaught Place.



As per IMD's weather forecast, Delhi to experience 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain today'. pic.twitter.com/wlMJR7k1Jc — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021

The weather office also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh. “The interaction of the remnant low pressure system with a trough in westerlies associated with a Western Disturbance is very likely to cause light to moderate rainfall at most places,” it added.

In its bulletin at 11.30 am on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department added that squally wind speed reaching 45-55 km per hour, gusting to 65 km per hour, were likely to prevail over East Rajasthan and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh in the next 12 hours.

At least 25 people have died due to Cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat and Maharashtra. While the cyclone claimed 13 lives in Gujarat, 12 died in Maharashtra. The cyclone struck the states during the second wave of the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy said it recovered 14 bodies from the Arabian Sea after a barge went adrift under the impact of Cyclone Tauktae, The Indian Express reported.