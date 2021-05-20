Coronavirus: Ventilation can reduce risk of transmission, says scientific adviser, issues guidelines
The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Centre on Thursday issued new guidelines to stop the transmission of the coronavirus. Apart from physical distancing and the use of masks, the advisory highlighted how ventilation can decrease the risk of transmission from one infected person to the other.
India on Thursday recorded 2,76,110 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count of infections to 2,57,72,440 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The country’s toll rose to 2,87,122 as it registered 3,874 deaths in the last day.
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected over 16.46 crore people and killed over 34.13 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
11.12 am: The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Centre issues new guidelines to stop the transmission of the coronavirus.
Apart from physical distancing and the use of masks, the advisory highlights that ventilation can decrease the risk of transmission from one infected person to the other.
“Ventilation is a community defense that protects all of us at home or at work,” the advisory says. “Introducing outdoor air in offices, homes and larger public spaces is advised. Measures to improve ventilation in these spaces must be taken up on urgent priority in urban and rural areas alike, recommendations for hutments, homes, offices and large centralised buildings are given.
The scientific adviser adds that saliva and nasal discharged in the form of droplets and aerosols arr the primary mode of virus transmissions. “People should continue wearing a mask, wear double masks or a N95 mask,” it adds.
11.01 am: American civil rights activist Jesse Jackson and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi urge United States President Joe Biden to sent 6 crore vaccine doses to India, ANI reports.
10.55 am: India tested more than 20.55 lakh samples for the coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest daily number so far.
10.49 am: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairperson Rajiv Kumar says the second wave of the coronavirus took India by surprise but the government responded to the situation well, News18 reports.
“The government has taken extraordinary steps to ramp up the production of oxygen and transportation of supplies,” Kumar claims. “Due to the hard work of a lot of people, we were able to contain the peak.”
Kumar also defends the government’s decision to continue with the Central Vista project in the middle of India’s devastating coronavirus crisis. He claims that the amount spent on the project is very little compared to the investments made in the health sector.
10.46 am: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Jagannath Pahadia dies due to Covid-19, PTI reports. He was 89.
10.43 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with districts magistrates from Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, ANI reports.
9.20 am: India reports 2,76,110 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total count of infections to 2,57,72,440 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The country’s toll rises to 2,87,122 as it records 3,874 deaths in the last day.
India’s count of active cases stood at 31,29,878 while the number of recoveries reached 2,23,55,440.
9.16 am: Singapore asks Twitter and Facebook to issue a correction related to a false statement about a new variant of the coronavirus originating in the city-state, Reuters reports.
Also read: Covid: ‘Delhi CM does not speak for India,’ says S Jaishankar as Singapore objects to remarks
9.15 am: Hospitals in Delhi say at least 185 coronavirus patients have contracted the black fungus infection, the Hindustan Times reports.
9.12 am: Tamil Nadu will begin vaccinating those in the 18-44 age group from Thursday, The News Minute reports.
- India registered 2,67,334 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count of infections to 2,54,96,330 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The country reported 4,529 deaths, its highest single-day toll. This pushed the overall fatality count to 2,83,248.
- Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan claimed India will be able to vaccinate at least all of its adult population by the end of 2021.
- India approved its first home testing kit for the coronavirus. It will cost Rs 250 and provide results within 15 minutes
- The Centre said individuals who have recovered from the coronavirus infection should wait for three months before getting vaccinated. The new set of guidelines also cleared vaccination for all lactating women, while adding that the matter of inoculating pregnant women was under discussion by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization.
- Rajasthan declared mucormycosis, or “black fungus”, an epidemic in the state. The infection which was initially detected among Covid patients in Gujarat and Maharashtra, has now spread to other parts of the country as well.