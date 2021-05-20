Coronavirus: India registers over 2.76 lakh cases, 3,874 deaths in a day
Tamil Nadu will begin vaccinating those in the 18-44 age group from Thursday.
India on Thursday recorded 2,76,110 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count of infections to 2,57,72,440 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The country’s toll rose to 2,87,122 as it registered 3,874 deaths in the last day.
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected over 16.46 crore people and killed over 34.13 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
Live updates
India’s count of active cases stood at 31,29,878 while the number of recoveries reached 2,23,55,440.
9.16 am: Singapore asks Twitter and Facebook to issue a correction related to a false statement about a new variant of the coronavirus originating in the city-state, Reuters reports.
Also read: Covid: ‘Delhi CM does not speak for India,’ says S Jaishankar as Singapore objects to remarks
9.15 am: Hospitals in Delhi say at least 185 coronavirus patients have contracted the black fungus infection, the Hindustan Times reports.
9.12 am: Tamil Nadu will begin vaccinating those in the 18-44 age group from Thursday, The News Minute reports.
9.07 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- India registered 2,67,334 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count of infections to 2,54,96,330 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The country reported 4,529 deaths, its highest single-day toll. This pushed the overall fatality count to 2,83,248.
- Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan claimed India will be able to vaccinate at least all of its adult population by the end of 2021.
- India approved its first home testing kit for the coronavirus. It will cost Rs 250 and provide results within 15 minutes
- The Centre said individuals who have recovered from the coronavirus infection should wait for three months before getting vaccinated. The new set of guidelines also cleared vaccination for all lactating women, while adding that the matter of inoculating pregnant women was under discussion by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization.
- Rajasthan declared mucormycosis, or “black fungus”, an epidemic in the state. The infection which was initially detected among Covid patients in Gujarat and Maharashtra, has now spread to other parts of the country as well.