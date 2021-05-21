Coronavirus: India reports 2,59,551 new cases, 4,209 deaths in 24 hours
The Union government said that Indian companies will import six lakh vials of Amphotericin B, the drug used to treat ‘black fungus’ infections.
India on Friday recorded 2,59,551 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally to 2,60,31,991 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The toll climbed by 4,209 to 2,91,331.
The Centre on Thursday announced that RT-PCR tests will be cut to 40% of the total tests by the end of next month. The RT-PCR test is widely believed to be the most accurate method to detect the coronavirus infection.
The Centre on Thursday said that Indian companies will import six lakh vials of Amphotericin B, the drug used to treat “black fungus” infections, and that the shortage of the drug will be resolved soon. Earlier, the Union Health Ministry asked states to make post-Covid complication mucormycosis, or “black fungus”, a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected over 16.52 crore people and killed over 34.25 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
Live updates
9.22 am: India reports 2,59,551 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally to 2,60,31,991 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The toll climbs by 4,209 to 2,91,331.
8.59 am: Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya says the shortage of amphotericin B drug, which is used in the treatment of mucormycosis, will be resolved soon. Mucormycosis is also known as “black fungus”.
Also read
Coronavirus: ‘Black fungus’ medicine shortage will be resolved soon, says Union minister
8.56 am: Kalaburagi City Corporation launches 24x7 auto ambulance service for Covid patients.
8.50 am: Centre announces that RT-PCR tests will be cut to 40% of the total tests by the end of next month, reports NDTV. The RT-PCR is widely believed to be the most accurate method to detect the coronavirus infection.
Instead, the Centre will depend up to 60% on the less reliable antigen tests. The government also brought down its stated RT-PCR testing capacity to 12-13 lakh-a-day from around 16 lakh last week.
8.32 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday
- India recorded 2,76,110 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count of infections to 2,57,72,440 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The country’s toll rose to 2,87,122 as it registered 3,874 deaths in the last day. The Centre released new guidelines on coronavirus. It said that aerosol particles “can be carried in the air up to 10 metres”. Apart from physical distancing and the use of masks, the advisory highlighted that better ventilation can decrease the risk of transmission of the infection.
- The Centre said that Indian companies will import six lakh vials of Amphotericin B, the drug used to treat black fungus infections, and that the shortage of the drug will be resolved soon. Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry asked states to make post-Covid complication mucormycosis, or black fungus, a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.
- The Delhi High Court said hospitals in the city should set up their own oxygen plants taking a cue from the “bitter experience” of the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday reported 3,231 new cases of coronavirus in its lowest single-day rise since April 1. The city logged 233 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked district officials to collect data on the coronavirus strains affecting children. He also said the wastage of Covid-19 vaccines was a major problem in the country and asked district officials to make sure that this was curbed.
- Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech said it will produce 20 crore doses of the vaccine from fourth quarter (January-March 2022) at Chiron Behring Vaccines, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary at Ankleshwar in Gujarat, reported ANI.
- United States’ infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci on Thursday said children aged between four and six in the country will likely get vaccinations by the end of this year or the first quarter of 2022.
- Globally, the coronavirus has now infected over 16.46 crore people and killed over 34.13 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.