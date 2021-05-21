The government on Thursday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns, or ITR, for assessment year 2021-’22 by two months till September 30. It also extended the ITR filing due date for companies by a month till November 30.

In a circular, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said that the extension of time limits for certain tax compliances was being given to provide relief to taxpayers in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadline to file ITR for the regular taxpayers, whose accounts do not need to be audited and who file using income tax forms ITR-1 or ITR-4 for their returns, is usually July 31. The deadline for taxpayers, such as companies, whose accounts are required to be audited, is October 31.

The due date for filing tax deduction at source, or TDS, returns and statement of financial transaction, or SFT, has been extended by one month to June 30. It was earlier due by May 31. The deadline for issuing TDS certificates is extended by one month to July 15.

The last date for filing belated, revised returns for all categories of taxpayers has been extended by one month to January 31, 2022. It was earlier due by December 31, 2021.

The Income Tax Department had said on Wednesday that it would launch a new e-filing portal, incometax.gov.in, on June 7, reported News18. The existing portal will be unavailable to taxpayers from June 1 to June 6, the department said in a statement.

“The new e-filing portal is aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers,” it said. “It is another step by CBDT to provide ease of compliance to its taxpayers & other stakeholders.”