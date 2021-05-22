Coronavirus: India registers 2.57 lakh new infections, active cases fall below 30-lakh mark
More than 8 lakh migrant workers travelled from Delhi to their home states between April 19 and May 4, said a report by the state transport department.
India on Saturday registered 2,57,299 new coronavirus cases and 4,194 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country’s tally rose to 2,62,89,290 while the toll climbed to 2,95,525 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020.
Karnataka on Friday extended its lockdown till June 7, while Kerala extended the restrictions till May 30 as the cases in the states continued to rise.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday said High Courts must avoid passing orders related to Covid-19 that are impossible to implement. It was referring to an Allahabad High Court order, which said all nursing home beds in Uttar Pradesh must have oxygen facility.
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected over 16.58 crore people and killed over 34.38 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
Live updates
9.30 am: Chhattisgarh replaces the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with that of its Chief Minister Bhupesh Bagel on the Covid-19 vaccine certificates, reports The Times of India. Earlier, Jharkhand made a similar move.
“I don’t think there should be any issue on that,” Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo tells the newspaper. “When Government of India was providing the money and they had the Prime Minister’s photograph. If the state government is doing something, then we will use the chief minister’s photograph instead. When the Centre has left it on the states to bear the financial burden and the state governments are procuring their own vaccines, why should they not issue their own vaccine certificates? Why should the vaccine certificates carry the photo of PM Narendra Modi?”
9.22 am: India registers 2,57,299 new cases and 4,194 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country’s tally rises to 2,62,89,290 while the toll climbs to 2,95,525 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020.
9.21 am: Dr Suresh Kumar, the medical director of Delhi’s LNJP Hospital, says white fungus is not as dangerous as the black one, reports ANI. He advises people to wash masks daily and avoid consuming eatables refrigerated for days. “Fungus grows in cramped and humid spaces so keep ensure that your surroundings are cleaned regularly,” Kumar adds.
9.18 am: As many as 20,66,285 samples were tested in India on Friday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research.
9.16 am: China reports 10 new Covid-19 cases on May 21, down from 24 cases a day earlier.
9.15 am: More than 8 lakh migrant workers travelled from Delhi to their home states between April 19 and May 4, Hindustan Times reports citing a report by the Delhi government.
“The timely coordination with transport authorities of neighbouring states especially Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand by the Delhi government has helped about eight lakh migrant workers reach their destination without any difficulty,” reads the report by the transport department. “There was no complaint of overcharging as the interstate buses were owned and operated by the respective state governments.”
9.11 am: Maharashtra’s Thane district adds 887 new coronavirus cases to its tally. The district’s toll rises by 61, reports PTI.
9.10 am: The Mumbai Police arrest a 28-year-old man for allegedly hoarding oxygen cylinders and kits.
9.08 am: A 17-year-old boy died on Friday in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district after he was allegedly thrashed in police custody for violating curfew in the state, reports NDTV. Two police constables have been suspended and a case registered against them. A home guard has also been dismissed from service.
9.06 am: German Chancellor Angela Merkel relaxes restrictions but asks residents to be cautious, reports AP. Beer gardens, cafes and restaurants are now open to customers provided they present a negative COVID-19 test or a vaccination certificate.
“We can be glad that [infection rates] have declined so far in recent days and in the last two weeks that we can think about opening steps,” says Merkel. “I hope that, after the long time with closures and opportunities they didn’t have, that people will treat these opportunities very responsibly. The virus has not disappeared.”
9.03 am: Here are the top updates from Friday
- India recorded 2,59,551 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally to 2,60,31,991 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The toll climbed by 4,209 to 2,91,331.
- Karnataka on Friday extended its lockdown till June 7, while Kerala extended the restrictions till May 30 as the cases in the states continued to rise.
- The International Monetary Fund has predicted that under the existing scenario of coronavirus vaccine supply, India will be able to inoculate 33% of its population by the end of this year. The economic body made the prediction in a document released on May 19, detailing how a $50 billion investment plan could vaccinate all eligible adults across the world by the middle of 2022.
- The Uttar Pradesh government joined the list of states to have declared mucormycosis, or “black fungus” as a notifiable disease. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that mucormycosis, or “black fungus”, was a rare infection that has sprung up in patients recovering from the coronavirus, and has emerged as a new challenge in India’s fight against the pandemic.
- The Supreme Court on Friday said that High Courts should avoid passing orders that are “impossible to implement”. A division bench of Justices Vineet Saran and BR Gavai made the observation while putting a stay on directions issued by the Allahabad High Court earlier this week in relation to Covid-19 management in Uttar Pradesh.
- The number of Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction, or RT-PCR, tests for the coronavirus will be reduced to 40% of the total tests by the end of June, the Centre said. An RT-PCR test is considered to be the “gold standard” for Covid-19 screening.
- Globally, the coronavirus has now infected over 16.52 crore people and killed over 34.25 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.