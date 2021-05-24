Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi has said Covaxin doses will not be available for those above 45, frontline and healthcare workers in Delhi after Monday if the Centre does not replenish the stocks. The Arvind Kejriwal government had on Saturday announced that the vaccination drive for youth in the city will be halted due to lack of adequate doses.

Addressing a digital briefing, Atishi said Delhi has so far received 45.94 lakh vaccine doses for healthcare workers, frontline staff and beneficiaries aged above 45, of which, 43.79 lakh have been administered. She added that Covishield shots are available for seven days in the national Capital, while only 25,000 Covaxin doses are left for those above 45. This will last till Monday only, Atishi said, even as the recent installment of Covaxin was used only for second dose in the last few days.

The AAP leader said this was a “serious situation” as vaccine doses need to have a certain gap. She said there has also been no clarity on the supply of the next installment of Covaxin for those above 45, though the central government had promised to provide more doses in June.

AAP Leader & MLA @AtishiAAP issuing Delhi's Vaccination Bulletin | Live https://t.co/vW0A1jtPH4 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 23, 2021

A total of 50.85 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to the beneficiaries in Delhi since the nationwide inoculation drive began on January 16. Around 11.51 lakh people have got both the doses, Atishi said.

Delhi on Sunday recorded 1,649 new coronavirus cases – the lowest since March 30 – taking its cumulative tally to 14,16,868 since the pandemic broke out last year. With 189 deaths, the toll jumped to 23,202. The positivity rate dropped to 2.42%. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the lockdown in the city by another week.