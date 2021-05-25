Messaging platform WhatsApp on Tuesday said that it will not limit its functions for users who do not accept the new privacy policy, reported News18.

On May 17, WhatsApp had said that it was trying to get users on board to accept the new policies, but in case they do not do so, their accounts will slowly be deleted. The platform had then said that there was no universal or uniform time limit after which it will start to delete accounts as each user would be dealt with on a case-to-case basis. The platform’s new privacy policy came into effect on May 15.

The Facebook-owned platform was on Tuesday replying to the Union government’s request to rollback the new privacy policy. It also reasserted that the terms of the platform’s service would not change the privacy of personal messages.

“We have responded to the Government of India’s letter and assured them that the privacy of users remains our highest priority,” WhatsApp said in a statement to the media. “We will not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works in the coming weeks. Instead, we will continue to remind users from time to time about the update as well as when people choose to use relevant optional features, like communicating with a business that is receiving support from Facebook.”

WhatsApp said that it will continue to do this till the personal data protection law was implemented. The platform’s spokesperson also reiterated that the main aim of the new policies were to provide more information about interacting with business if needed.

In January, WhatsApp had sent its users a notification that it was preparing a new privacy policy, and it reserved the right to share some user data with Facebook.

However, after facing massive backlash and with millions of users moving to other messaging platforms such as Signal and Telegram, WhatsApp decided to defer the changes to May 15. The company said it will do more to clear misinformation about the policy.

On May 14, in an affidavit submitted to the Delhi High Court, WhatsApp had stated that the policy update was not mandatory and users had the option of deleting their account or not using it.

The affidavit also named a number of private companies, including Google, Microsoft, Zoom and Ola Cabs and state-owned companies Aarogya Setu, BHIM and IRCTC, which WhatsApp claimed, have a privacy policy similar to its update. WhatsApp has also issued clarifications, in an attempt to assuage privacy concerns of users.

