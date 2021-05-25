Here’s a look at the top updates on Tuesday:

Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine is found to be effective in adolescents aged 12-17, Reuters reported. Moderna said it will submit the findings of its study to American regulators in June. Its vaccine is currently authorised for adults in the US. India reported 1,96,427 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 2,69,48,874 since the pandemic first broke out in January 2020. This is the first occasion since April 15 that the single-day rise in cases has come under two lakh. The toll climbed by 3,511 to 3,07,231. The number of active cases in the country stood at 25,86,782.

Vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech said it expected emergency use listing of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin from the World Health Organization by July-September. It has submitted 90% of the required documents to the World Health Organisation for emergency use listing of Covaxin, The Indian Express reported. The latest guidance document issued by the WHO on the status of approval of vaccines under evaluation for emergency use listing showed that Bharat Biotech had submitted an Expression of Interest, or EOI, on April 19. The health body’s document, released on May 18, said that “more information [was] required” for the EOI and a pre-submission meeting was scheduled for May-June.

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court recorded that at least 113 of the 150 ventilators provided by the Centre under the PM CARES Fund were faulty. “Let the government realise they had supplied inferior quality ventilators, let them go back and replace them with certain good quality ventilators,” the court said. “If the PM CARES Fund is to be used for providing ventilators, it should be ventilators worthy of medical use, and if they are not worthy of medical use, it’s just a box.”

Mumbai recorded 37 deaths on Tuesday, the lowest since April 9. The city recorded 1,037 new coronavirus cases. Maharashtra recorded 24,136 new Covid cases and 601 deaths. The state’s total count of cases rises to 56,26,155, while the toll is 90,349. The state government also banned home isolation for coronavirus patients in districts with high positivity rates. Delhi reported 1,568 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally in the national Capital to 14,19,986. With 156 deaths, the toll climbs to 23,565. The city’s positivity rate fell to 2.14%. Karnataka recorded 22,758 new cases, 38,224 recoveries and 588 deaths. Even though the number of recoveries is more than the new infection, there are concerns about the rise in cases in rural areas and an increasing number of cases of mucormycosis or “black fungus”, NDTV reported. The Supreme Court stayed an order of the Allahabad High Court that said fear of death due to the coronavirus disease could be a reason to grant anticipatory bail.

The National Human Rights Commission issued notice to chief secretaries of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, seeking a report on action they have taken to control the spread of the coronavirus infection at sites where farmers are protesting against the agriculture laws, reported ANI. The human rights body has sought the report in four weeks and issued the notice on the basis of a complaint. Globally, the coronavirus has now infected over 16.71 crore people and killed over 34.69 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.

