Central Industrial Security Force chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was on Tuesday appointed the new director of the Central Bureau of Investigation for a two-year tenure, PTI reported.

Jaiswal, a 1985 batch Indian Police Service officer from the Maharashtra cadre, also served as the state’s police chief. He has also had long stints at the Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing.

On Monday, a three-member panel, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shortlisted Jaiswal, Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal Kumar Rajesh Chandra and Special Secretary (Internal Security) at the home ministry, VSK Kaumudi, for the top post.

The panel’s 90-minute meeting took place at the prime minister’s home on Monday evening. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Chief Justice of India NV Ramana were the other two members of the panel.

At the meeting, Chowdhury registered his dissent over the procedure of selection. He said the Department of Personnel and Training had followed a “casual approach” in choosing the names.

From a list of 109 officers, Chowdhury was sent complete dossiers of 10 shortlisted names around 1 pm on Monday and another six names were sent a couple of hours before the meeting at 6.30 pm, various reports suggested. The Congress leader reportedly said that it was the selection committee’s responsibility to keep or eliminate names, and not that of the Department of Personnel and Training.

Meanwhile, Ramana insisted on following the rule of law as per the various guidelines laid down in previous Supreme Court judgements