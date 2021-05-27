Covid-19: HC seeks response from Centre, Delhi government on plea seeking adequate vaccines in city
Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said that the state will run out of its vaccine stock in a day or two.
India on Thursday reported 2,11,298 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 2,73,69,093 since the pandemic first broke out in January 2020. The toll rose by 3,847 to 3,15,235, while the active caseload stood at 24,19,907.
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected over 16.69 crore people and killed over 34.58 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Live updates
12.21 pm: Wardha-based Genetic Life Sciences has manufactured Amphotericin-B injections for treating “black fungus” disease, ANI reports, quoting office of Union minister Nitin Gadkari.
Distribution of vials of the injection will begin from Monday at Rs 1,200 each.
12.16 pm: The Centre has had multiple rounds of discussions with vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, says Niti Aayog member VK Paul.
12.08 pm: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says India should procure vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company Pfizer as soon as possible to inoculate children. Kejriwal tweeted after Pfizer sought fast-track approval for its jab in India.
12.07 pm: Delhi High Court seeks response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking directions to them to ensure adequate supply of Covid-19 vaccine for the residents of the national capital, reports PTI.
11.02 am: Drug firm Zydus Cadila seeks Drugs Controller General of India’s approval to carry out clinical trials for monoclonal antibodies cocktail that can neutralise Covid-19 infection.
10.56 am: The B.1.617 coronavirus variant, first found in India, has now been detected in 53 countries, according to the WHO, reports PTI.
10.55 am: The Gujarat High Court has asked the state administration to consider keeping aside some Covid-19 vaccines for beneficiaries looking for spot registration, especially in rural areas, reports PTI.
10.50 am: Bharat Biotech has filed a new request in Brazil for certification of its vaccine, Covaxin, reports PTI. The company has earlier been denied permission in the country as it did not meet the Good Manufacturing Practice requirements.
“It has been said that there’s 37% of vaccine wastage in our state with no evidence,” says Gupta. “But the wastage is of 4.65% which is lower than that of the other states.”
9.26 am: More than 21.5 lakh (21,57,857) samples were tested for detecting coronavirus in India on Wednesday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research.
9.24 am: In a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, France President Emmanuel Macron says the country will continue to stand by India to fight the pandemic together, reports ANI.
9.18 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- India reported 2.08 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally past 2.71 crore since the pandemic first broke out in January 2020. The toll rose by 4,157 to 3,11,388, while the active caseload declined by over 91,000 to 24,95,591.
- The Union health ministry said in its revised protocol for clinical management of Covid-19 that the majority of transmission is believed to happen through the “airborne route” and droplets released when the infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.
- The Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh governments dismissed Union health ministry data that showed they were the top wasters of coronavirus vaccine doses.
- The Indian Medical Association wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for an end to yoga guru Ramdev’s “misinformation campaign” against coronavirus vaccines and demanding action against him under the sedition law.