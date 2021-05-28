Coronavirus: India reports 1.86 lakh new cases – lowest in 44 days
The IMA has lodged a police complaint against yoga guru Ramdev, seeking an FIR over his ‘dishonest and wrongful representations’ on allopathy.
India reported 1,86,364 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 2,75,55,457 since the pandemic first broke out in January 2020. The toll rose by 3,660 to 31,88,95, while the active caseload stood at 23,43,152.
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected over 16.87 crore people and killed over 35.07 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
Live updates
9.21 am: More than 20.7 lakh samples (20,70,508) were tested across the country on Thursday to detect cases of coronavirus, says the Indian Council of Medical Research.
9.11 am: The Indian Medical Association has lodged a police complaint against yoga guru Ramdev, seeking a First Information Report over his “dishonest and wrongful representations” on allopathy, reports PTI.
9.08 am: The Supreme Court will hear a plea on Friday seeking directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination to cancel the CBSE and ICSE board exams for Class 12 amid the pandemic, reports ANI.
9.02 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- India reported 2,11,298 new cases, taking the overall tally to 2,73,69,093 since the pandemic first broke out in January 2020. The toll rose by 3,847 to 3,15,235, while the active caseload stood at 24,19,907.
- The Centre dismissed a report in The New York Times that claimed that India’s toll was probably around 42 lakh as “baseless and false”. The analysis by the newspaper also showed that the total coronavirus infections in the country could be around 70.07 crore.
- The government said that a mix-up of coronavirus vaccine doses was unlikely to cause any significant adverse effects. The statement was in response to reports that 20 villagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district were administered one dose of Covishield and a second dose of Covaxin during vaccinations against Covid-19.
- The Delhi High Court ordered that customs departments should clear the import of Amphotericin-B, the drug used to treat mucormycosis or “black fungus”, by accepting a bond from the importer without actual payment of import duty, till the Centre makes a final decision on a waiver.