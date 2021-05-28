The Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the lockdown in the state by one more week till 6 am on June 7, reported The New Indian Express.

The supply of vegetables and fruits will continue through government departments. The government said that groceries will be sold through vehicles or pushcarts in association with local shops. Home delivery would be allowed for orders taken online or on the telephone between 7 am and 6 pm.

In a statement, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that Covid-19 relief kits, containing 13 grocery items, will be given to all rice cardholders in the state for free during June.

The chief minister also appealed to the people not to come out of their houses unnecessarily in view of the complete lockdown.

The lockdown came into effect across the state on May 10 and was scheduled to end on May 24. Stalin had said the restrictions were being imposed because of “unavoidable reasons” after the state reported 26,645 infections on May 7, a day before the announcement.

The daily cases have further risen in the state. On Thursday, Tamil Nadu recorded 33,361 new coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to 19,78,621 since the pandemic broke out in the country in January 2020, reported Mint. The toll climbed by 474 to 22,289.