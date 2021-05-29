The Centre on Saturday announced a scheme to help children who have been orphaned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

These children will get a monthly stipend once they turn 18 from a corpus of Rs 10 lakh in order to meet personal expenses and higher education under the “PM-CARES for Children” scheme, according to an official statement. Once they turn 23 years old, the government will give them the entire Rs 10 lakh.

All children will be enrolled as beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme with a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh, where the premium amount will be paid by PM CARES till a child turns 18.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As many as 577 children across India were orphaned after their parents died due to the coronavirus disease from April 1 to May 25, the government had said.

The prime minister’s office on Saturday said the government will also assist these children with school education. “The child will be given admission in the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar,” the statement said.

If the child is admitted in a private school, the fees will be paid from the PM CARES fund as per guidelines under the Right To Education Act, 2009, it added.

Supporting our nation’s future!



Several children lost their parents due to COVID-19. The Government will care for these children, ensure a life of dignity & opportunity for them. PM-CARES for Children will ensure education & other assistance to children. https://t.co/V3LsG3wcus — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 29, 2021

Children will also be assisted to get loans for professional courses or higher education in India according to the existing norms. The interest on this loan will be paid from the PM CARES fund, the government added.

“The PM said that in such trying times, it is our duty, as a society, to care for our children and instill hope for a bright future,” the statement said.

The announcement came a day after the Supreme Court asked state government to address the basic needs of all children who have been orphaned because of the pandemic. Stating that the health crisis has had a cascading effect on vulnerable children, the court said that states do not need to wait for official orders.