The coronavirus-induced lockdown in Delhi has been extended till June 7, PTI reported on Saturday. Manufacturing and construction activities, however, will be allowed to resume from Monday with certain protocols.

The companies will have to stagger working hours and lunch breaks and sanitise their premises, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said in an order. Random Covid-19 testing will be done regularly at manufacturing units and construction sites, the order added. The employees will undergo thermal screening and only the asymptomatic ones will be allowed inside the premises.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority added that district magistrates and the police will deploy special teams to check if businesses were following the protocols, according to PTI.

Delhi has been witnessing a drop in daily coronavirus cases. On Saturday, the Capital recorded 956 new infections and 122 deaths. This was the first time since March 22 that Delhi’s daily cases fell below 1,000.

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the “unlock” process in the Capital would begin from May 31. He had added that the government would first focus on the weakest economic sections.

Kejriwal had added that the restrictions would be lifted week by week on the suggestions of citizens and the advice of experts. He warned that if cases start to rise again, the unlocking process will have to stop.

India reported 1,73,790 new coronavirus cases on Saturday morning, taking the overall tally to 2,77,29,247 since the pandemic first broke out in January 2020. This is the lowest number of new infections recorded in a single day in 45 days. The toll rose by 3,617 to 3,22,512, while the number of active cases stood at 22,28,724.