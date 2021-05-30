The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday eased restrictions in districts that currently have less than 600 active coronavirus cases starting June 1, reported NDTV.

In a notification, the government said that markets in districts with less than 600 active cases can open from 7 am to 7 pm on weekdays. The weekend curfew, however, will remain in force. The government said that the time markets are shut will be used to sanitise the areas in both urban and rural regions.

Shopkeepers and customers will have to strictly follow coronavirus protocols such as physical distancing and wearing of masks. Any violation will attract action, the notification said.

A night curfew between 7 pm and 7 am will remain in force until further notice, reported Mint. “When active cases will come under 600 the curfew will end automatically,” Chief Minister Adityanath said at a press conference. “We’ve eased restrictions in 55 districts from 7 am to 7 pm.”

Government departments working on the frontline can function with full attendance, the notification said. Other government departments will operate at 50% capacity.

The government said that private officers and industrial units will also be allowed to open in adherence to coronavirus protocols. Private offices have been asked to encourage employees to work from home. The notification said that both private offices and industries would need to set up coronavirus helpdesks on their premises.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed, the notification said, adding that offices in these institutions can open for administrative work.

Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 16,88,152 coronavirus cases and 20,208 deaths, according to Union health ministry data.

Haryana extends lockdown till June 7

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown in the state by a week till 5 am on June 7, reported PTI. The government also relaxed curbs imposed on shop timings and malls.

Terming the lockdown “Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert/Safe Haryana)”, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that although the coronavirus situation was improving in the state, the government has decided to extend the restrictions.

He said shops, which were earlier allowed to open on an odd-even basis from 7 am to 12 pm, will now be open from 9 am to 3 pm. “We had received representations from market associations after which we decided to change the timings,” Khattar said. “However, the shops will continue to open as per the odd-even system.”

The chief minister also announced that malls will now be allowed to open from 10 am to 6 pm, adding that the numbers of visitors permitted will depend on the area of the building. “For example, in a 1,000 square feet mall, 40 people will be allowed at a time, and if it has an area of 2,000 square feet, the number of people allowed at a given time will be 80,” he said.

Khattar said there would be a duration limit on people entering the malls. He said that colleges, schools and industrial training institutes will remain closed till June 15. The curfew timing from 10 pm to 5 am will also remain the same. No relaxations have been given on the number of guests or visitors at a wedding or funeral ceremonies, reported The Indian Express.

The state government had first imposed the lockdown on May 3 for a week till May 10, which has now been extended four times.

Haryana has so far reported 7,53,937 coronavirus cases and 8,132 deaths, according to the Union health ministry data