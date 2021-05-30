The India Meteorological Department said on Sunday that the arrival of the monsoon in Kerala is likely to be delayed and is now expected on June 3, reported PTI.

“As per the latest meteorological indications, the southwesterly winds could strengthen further gradually from June 1, resulting in likely enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala,” the IMD said in its May 30 afternoon summary. “Hence the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place around June 3.”

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Mahe town, in Puducherry, during the next five days, the IMD said. The onset of monsoon in the southern state was earlier expected to happen on May 31, according to the weather agency’s earlier forecast.

Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days; Coastal Karnataka on 01st-03rd June and South Interior Karnataka on 02nd & 03rd June.

♦ Isolated Heat Wave conditions very likely over West Rajasthan on today, the 30th May, 2021.@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/fhYt4lj0UR — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 30, 2021

The southwest monsoon had covered the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and most areas of the Bay of Bengal, the Maldives and Comorin regions on May 21, reported The Indian Express. Since May 27, there has been no change in the progression of the monsoon. The southwest monsoon coincided with Cyclone Yaas that hit West Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday. This left the ocean conditions over the Bay of Bengal unsettled, according to The Indian Express.

The onset of the monsoon over Kerala is declared when 14 or more meteorological stations in the state record rainfall of 2.5 mm or more for two consecutive days any time after May 10.