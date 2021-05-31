Yoga guru Ramdev has stirred a controversy again with his claim that there was a campaign to discredit Ayurveda and that it provides some sort of protection against Covid-19, the Hindustan Times reported on Monday.

The yoga guru told the newspaper that he did not get himself vaccinated yet. “For decades, I have been practicing yoga-Ayurveda doses so I didn’t feel the need to get vaccinated,” he said. “Over 100 crore people of India as well as in foreign countries are in reach of these ancient therapies. In the coming time, Ayurveda will be globally accepted. A section of society is deliberately ignoring or deeming it inferior in comparison to allopathy.”

His comments came amid concerted efforts from all quarters to eliminate vaccine hesitancy. Medical experts from across the world have said inoculation is the best option to prevent Covid-19.

In recent weeks, Ramdev has been at the center of a row with experts of allopathic medicine as videos of the yoga guru propagated misinformation about the coronavirus and the use of modern medicine.

In a video that is being widely circulated online, Ramdev claimed that 1,000 doctors died even after getting two doses of the vaccine. Scroll.in couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the video. Some reports quoted Ramdev as saying that 10,000 doctors died even after being fully inoculated.

On May 27, the Indian Medical Association filed a police complaint against Ramdev, seeking an first information report against him for spreading “false and baseless” information about treatment of Covid-19 patients by approved methods and drugs.

The medical association demanded that an FIR be filed against Ramdev under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, the Indian Medical Association’s Uttarakhand unit had sent a defamation notice to Ramdev for calling allopathic medicine a “stupid science”. He had also claimed that lakhs of coronavirus patients died because of allopathic medicines rather than a shortage of oxygen.

Even as Ramdev’s remarks have triggered massive outrage, the yoga guru has shown little remorse. Patanjali Yogpeeth General Secretary Acharya Balkrishna has said the company will give legally a “befitting reply” to the defamation notice.

On May 26, the medical association, which represents 3.5 lakh doctors, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that Ramdev be charged immediately for sedition for a misinformation campaign on coronavirus vaccination and challenging government protocols for treatment of the disease.