Coronavirus: DGCI eases norms for clearing foreign-made vaccine
On Tuesday, the WHO said only the Delta variant, first reported in India, was now ‘of concern’ as two other strains were downgraded.
The Drugs Controller General of India has waived the requirement for foreign companies to conduct post-approval bridging trials of their Covid-19 vaccines in India and to test every batch if they have been approved by the regulators of specific countries or the World Health Organization for emergency use.
India on Wednesday recorded 1,32,788 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally since the outbreak in January 2020 to 2,83,07,832. As many as 3,207 more fatalities, pushed the toll to 3,35,102.
On Tuesday, the World Health Organization said that only one coronavirus strain, named the Delta variant, that was first reported in India was now considered to be “of concern”. Two other strains of the virus were now downgraded.
Covid-19 has now infected over 17.10 crore people and killed over 35.61 lakh in the world since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Live updates
11.56 am: Government employees in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district will not receive their salaries unless they are vaccinated, PTI reports.
11.45 am: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is recovering after testing positive for the coronavirus disease in April, says there should be a universal, free vaccination policy in India.
11.37 am: Australia’s Victoria state will extend its Covid-19 lockdown by a week in view of the rise in cases, the BBC reports.
9.20 am: Till Tuesday, 21,85,46,667 beneficiaries have been vaccinated, and 23,97,191 received their shots on Tuesday itself, according to the Union health ministry.
9.15 am: India has tested 35,00,57,330 samples for Covid-19 till June 1. Of these, 20,19,773 have been tested on Tuesday alone.
Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- India reported 1,27,510 new coronavirus cases during the previous 24 hours on Tuesday. Its total count of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic last year rose to 2,81,75,044. The toll rose by 2,795 to 3,31,895.
- The Centre clarified that no changes have been made in the dosage regimen of coronavirus vaccine, Covishield, as far as the number of shots were concerned. Niti Aayog (Health) member VK Paul also said that the research on mixing of vaccines was still underway and directed health workers to keep following the existing standard operating procedure.
- Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Biological E said it has entered a licensing agreement with Providence Therapeutics Holdings to manufacture the Canadian company’s mRNA Covid-19 vaccine in India.
- The Central Board of Secondary Education and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Tuesday cancelled the Class 12 board exams in view of the coronavirus situation across the country. In April, both the CBSE and the CISCE had cancelled the exams for Class 10.
- A national expert group has found that the coronavirus infection in children may take two forms. In the first form, symptoms like infection, cough, fever and pneumonia may occur, followed in some cases by hospitalisation. In the second case, 2-6 weeks after getting an asymptomatic, the patient may show symptoms like fever, body rash, and inflammation of eyes or conjunctivitis, breathing troubles, diarrhoea and vomiting. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights informed the Supreme Court that 9,346 children aged 17 or less have been orphaned or abandoned during the coronavirus pandemic.