The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced a five-level plan to lift its coronavirus-induced lockdown as daily cases gradually decrease, ANI reported.

The government has classified districts into different levels based on the Covid-19 positivity rate and the status of occupancy of oxygen beds, Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar said.

Level one includes districts where the Covid positivity rate is 5% or less and the oxygen bed occupancy is lower than 25%, News18 reported. These places will be allowed to lift restrictions on all activities from Friday.

Aurangabad, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur, Nanded, Jalgaon, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Parbhani, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal are among the districts included in this level.

Level two includes Mumbai, Amaravati, Hingoli, Ahmednagar and Nandurbar districts. In these places, there will be a ban on gatherings of four or more people, but gyms, salons and restaurants can operate at 50% capacity, according to News18. Local trains won’t be allowed to run.

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said that it will monitor the Covid-19 situation in the city till June 15 before easing curbs, India Today reported.

Level three will include Akola, Kolhapur, Beed, Ratnagiri, Osmanabad, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Satara, Solapur and Palghar districts.

Pune and Raigad will be in level four. It is not immediately clear from reports what districts are included in level five. According to News18, residents in districts that will be classified under level five will need an e-pass to travel. However, they will not need RT-PCR reports.

On May 30, the Maharashtra government had extended the lockdown in the state by 15 more days, saying that some of the curbs could be eased on the basis of the situation in the districts. In districts with under 10% of coronavirus positivity rate and with occupancy of under 40% of oxygen beds, all essential shops, which were earlier permitted to open between 7 am and 11 am, were allowed to operate till 2 pm, the government had said.

Private offices were allowed to function with a restricted number of employees following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Maharashtra had recorded 15,169 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its total count of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January 2020 to 57,76,184. Its toll rose by 285 to 96,751.