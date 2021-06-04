A chemical factory at Badlapur in Maharashtra’s Thane district reported an incident of gas leak on Thursday night, reported PTI. People living around the unit complained of breathing trouble for a few hours.

“The gas leak was reported around 10.22 pm at the factory in Shirgaon MIDC of Badlapur (East),” said Santosh Kadam, the chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation. “A chemical reaction due to the overheating of sulfuric acid and benzyl acid led to the incident. As a result, residents living in three km area around the factory complained of breathing problem and irritation in eyes for a few hours.”

As a precautionary measure, a few people were admitted to nearby hospitals, reported NDTV. They were released after medical assistance.

The leakage at Nobel Intermediates Pvt Ltd company was plugged within an hour. Three fire engines were sent to the spot and the situation was brought under control around 11.30 pm.

The Thane Municipal Corporation said no one was injured in the incident, reported ANI. It added that there was overheating resulting in a chemical reaction that caused the gas leak.