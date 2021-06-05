Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 14, but with relaxations
Shopping complexes, malls, cinema halls and salons will remain shut across the state.
The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state for one more week from June 7 to June 14, but relaxed curbs in districts with low positivity rate, The News Minute reported.
The complete lockdown in the state, which came into effect on May 24, will continue in the districts of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. These 11 districts have a higher infection rate than others, with some of them recording more than 1,000 cases each day.
But, shopping complexes, malls, tourist places, cinema halls and salons will remain shut across Tamil Nadu, according to The Hindu. Restrictions imposed on inter-district travel will also continue.
Here is a list of what is allowed in the remaining districts:
- Street vendors selling vegetables, fruit and flowers can function between 6 am and 5 pm.
- Standalone provision shops, grocery stories, fish and meat stalls can remain open from 6 am to 5 pm.
- Only wholesale trade will be permitted in fish markets and slaughterhouses.
- All government offices can function with 30% workforce, while matchbox industries can work with 50% of their staff by following the standard operating procedure.
- Plumbers, electricians, computer and motor technicians and carpenters can work between 6 am and 5 pm with e-registration.
- Hardware, stationery shops and those selling electrical goods, bulbs, cables, switches and wires are allowed to open between 6 am and 5 pm.
- Residents can travel in rental vehicles, cabs and auto rickshaws with e-registration.
- Registration offices are permitted to function with 50 tokens every day.