The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state for one more week from June 7 to June 14, but relaxed curbs in districts with low positivity rate, The News Minute reported.

The complete lockdown in the state, which came into effect on May 24, will continue in the districts of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. These 11 districts have a higher infection rate than others, with some of them recording more than 1,000 cases each day.

But, shopping complexes, malls, tourist places, cinema halls and salons will remain shut across Tamil Nadu, according to The Hindu. Restrictions imposed on inter-district travel will also continue.

Here is a list of what is allowed in the remaining districts: