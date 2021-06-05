The Maharashtra government announced a five-level unlock plan in the early hours of Saturday, based on the positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds in each district. The plan will come into effect as soon as district and civic authorities issue orders in their respective areas.

Under the new rules, the public health department will declare the positivity rate and the percentage of oxygen beds that are occupied for each district on every Thursday. Districts will be classified under each restriction level and the respective guidelines will come into effect from the following Monday.

Cities and districts with less than 5% positivity rate and less than 25% occupancy of oxygen beds will fall under Level 1. The areas under this category would have the most relaxed norms and the guidelines would become increasingly stringent for higher levels. Areas with above 20% positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy of more than 75% will fall under Level 5.

Mumbai is under Level 3 for now, which includes areas with 5-10% positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy of higher than 40%.

In an order issued on Saturday, the city’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that only passengers related to medical and essential services will be allowed to travel in local trains, News18 reported. Buses will operate on full capacity, but passengers will not be allowed to stand.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 13,659 new cases and 300 deaths in the last 24 hours, ANI reported.

🚨Level of restrictions for breaking the chain 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Vi8WvkDuqi — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 4, 2021

Here is a list of what is allowed for the five different levels:

LEVEL 1:

Shops and malls will be allowed to operate as per pre-lockdown timings.

Restaurants, local trains, and parks will be operational.

Private and government offices, sports activities, shooting, marriages, funerals, society meetings, elections, construction, agriculture, e-commerce, gyms, salons, spas, buses, cargo movement, inter-district transport and manufacturing can go back to normal operations.

LEVEL 2:

Malls, theatres, and single screen cinema halls will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

Restaurants will operate at 50% dining capacity, while parks, private and government offices can function normally.

Indoor games will be permitted from 5 am to 9 pm, while outdoor games can take place the entire day.

Gyms and salons can operate at 50% capacity with prior appointment.

Both essential and non-essential shops will be open according to normal timings.

LEVEL 3:

No movement will be allowed after 5 pm.

Shops can operate till 4 pm but malls, theatres, and single screen cinema halls will remain closed.

Restaurants can operate at 50% capacity till 4 pm and will remain open for only delivery service after that.

Local trains will operate only for people belonging to the essential services category.

Private offices can be open on all days till 4 pm, while government office attendance will be restricted at 50%.

Public places and parks can remain open from 5 am to 9 pm. Up to 50 guests will be allowed in marriages and funerals can be attended by a maximum of 20 people.

Salons and gyms can operate at 50% capacity with prior appointments only.

LEVEL 4:

No movement will be allowed after 5 pm. Additionally, people will not be allowed to travel on weekends, except emergencies.

Essential shops will be open till 4 pm while non-essentials will remain closed.

Restaurants will only be allowed to give takeaway services.

Local trains will only be available to people belonging to the essential services category.

Social gatherings will not be allowed and marriages can have a maximum of 25 guests. Only 20 people will be allowed to attend funerals.

Salons and gyms will operate at 50% capacity, and only for vaccinated customers.

LEVEL 5: