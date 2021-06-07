The Assam Rifles will provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a man allegedly killed by one of its officers in Manipur, The Times of India reported on Sunday.

Mangboilal Lhouvum, 29, a father of four, was allegedly shot by Major Alok Sathe in Chawla village of Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Friday, during an operation to arrest the secretary of insurgent group Kukki Revolutionary Army.

Violence broke out as cadres of the group tried to fire at the security forces and manhandled an Assam rifles personnel, The Indian Express reported.

The man died on the way to a hospital. His death triggered anger in the area. A group of villagers allegedly damaged an outpost of the Assam Rifles and set fire to two vehicles belonging to the paramilitary force, The Times of India reported, quoting the Press Information Bureau Defence Wing.

The officer who shot the man was briefly detained by the police in Kangpokpi. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

The decision to conduct the investigation was taken after meeting of the Assam Rifles, state government officials and civil society organisations. The Assam Rifles said after the meeting that it is committed to maintaining peace and normalcy in the region, according to The Indian Express.