Trinamool Congress General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party for claiming that his recent promotion to the post as the party’s general secretary was a show of dynasty politics.

On Saturday, the Trinamool Congress appointed Abhishek Banerjee as the general secretary of the party. Till then, he was the chief of the party’s youth wing. Abhishek Banerjee is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“You [BJP] ran a campaign on dynasty, people gave you an answer,” Abhishek Banerjee said on Monday. “I want to tell the BJP sometimes a dynasty is better than being nasty.”

The Trinamool Congress general secretary also said that the BJP itself takes “dynasty turncoats” into their party.

“Why is the BJP rattled with my appointment?” he asked. “They should then pass a Bill in the Parliament mandating that not more than person from a family will join politics or hold a public office. I will be the first one to quit my post.”

The Trinamool Congress leader also claimed that the party’s victory over the BJP in the West Bengal Assembly elections has “given hope” to citizens across the country.

“This was a fight between Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi [and] Bengal has given an answer,” he said. “Several states were looking at this. We have received around one lakh emails from people across India thanking TMC for defeating BJP in assembly polls.”

He added that the Trinamool Congress will come up with a plan in a few months to expand its footprint in other states of the country.

“Wherever TMC gets a foothold, it will take the BJP head-on,” Abhishek Banerjee said, adding that he did not wish to hold any public office or ministerial post for next 20 years in order to focus on the party’s development.

The Trinamool Congress’ win for the third straight term in West Bengal has changed the party’s image from a national standpoint. The party won 210 out of 294 Assembly seats in the state elections despite the Bharatiya Janata Party’s continuous political rallies with the claim that the saffron party would secure 200 seats. The BJP won 77 seats in the polls.