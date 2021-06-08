Coronavirus: India registers 86,498 cases in 24 hours – lowest daily tally in over two months
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Centre will now take over vaccine procurement from states.
India on Tuesday morning registered 86,498 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally in the country to 2,89,96,473 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This is the lowest daily tally of infections in more than two months. With 2,123 deaths, the toll climbed to 3,51,309.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a change in the Covid-19 vaccination policy, amid complaints of shortages of doses from several states. The prime minister said that the Centre will now take over vaccine procurement from states and the inoculation policy will come into effect in two weeks.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 17.35 crore people and killed more than 37.34 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
Live updates
9.51 am: The United Kingdom expands the Covid-19 vaccination programme to residents aged 25 and above, reports PTI.
9.46 am: Mike Ryan, the director of the World Health Organization’s emergencies programme, says the global health body cannot force China to give more information about the origin of the coronavirus, Reuters. Ryan adds that he will propose studies needed to take the understanding of the virus’s origin to the “next level”.
9.43 am: Over 200 world leaders, including former presidents, prime ministers and ministers have backed a campaign urging the Group of Seven countries to help vaccinate the world’s poorest from low-income economies against Covid-19, reports PTI.
9.40 am: United States-based biotech company Moderna says it is seeking conditional approval for use of its Covid-19 vaccine on teenagers in the European Union and Canada, reports AFP.
The firm adds that it is planning to file for emergency approval with the United States’ Food and Drug Administration, where the Pfizer/BioNTech jab is already being administered to adolescents aged 12 and above.
9.38 am: The Telangana Cabinet will meet on Tuesday to take a call on extending the lockdown in the state, reports the Hindustan Times.
9.35 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says it took Prime Minister Narendra Modi four months to listen to the request of the states and revise its vaccination plan. “The well-being of the people of India should’ve been prioritized since the very start of this pandemic,” she tweeted. “Unfortunately, this delayed decision by PM has already cost many lives. Hoping for a better managed vaccination drive this time that focuses on people and not propaganda!”
9.31 am: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announces an extension of lockdown in the state till June 16. Vijayan says there will be a full lockdown on June 12 and 13. He adds that stores selling essential items and raw materials for industries, construction material and banks will continue to operate.
9.29 am: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh rolls out an action plan for a possible third wave in the country, reports PTI. He says a group of specialists in paediatrics will frame treatment protocols for the state.
9.23 am: The Bihar government is likely to take a call on Tuesday on extending the lockdown in the state, reports the Hindustan Times. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will chair a meeting of disaster management group to discuss if the restrictions should be continued or relaxations are given.
9.21 am: The Union health ministry issues an advisory for rational use of antiviral medicine remdesivir for the treatment of the coronavirus, saying that the drug must be advised by senior faculty members directly involved in the patient’s care.
With 2,123 deaths, the toll climbs to 3,51,309.
Here are the top updates from Monday
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will take over the states’ quota procurement of coronavirus vaccines. The new policy, which will be put in place over the next two weeks, essentially means that the Centre will now procure 75% of the vaccines manufactured and provide them to states to inoculate all adults. Private hospitals will continue to procure 25% of the jabs.
- India registered 1,00,636 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the infection tally in the country to 2,89,09,975 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. This is the lowest number of new cases in 61 days, reports said. With 2,427 deaths, the toll climbed to 3,49,186.
- The health ministry said that students and professionals going abroad for their education and jobs, and those part of the country’s Tokyo Olympics contingent will have to get their vaccination certificates linked to passports. The ministry also relaxed the gap for the second dose of Covishield to 28 days for these beneficiaries.
- A study on vaccinations done on healthcare workers in India has shown that two doses of the Covishield vaccine have produced more antibodies than those of the Covaxin shot. The study is yet to be peer reviewed but was shared on medRxiv, an online portal for unpublished reports on medical sciences.
- The Punjab and Uttarakhand governments extended Covid-19 curbs till June 15, but with certain relaxations. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government extended the statewide curfew till June 20.
- The Spanish government opened its borders for all travelers vaccinated against Covid-19.