The police in Jammu and Kashmir have filed a first information report against a journalist for a WhatsApp status that had a photo of the children who died in a boat accident in 2006, NDTV reported on Tuesday.

The Bandipora Police had tweeted about the FIR against Sajid Raina on June 4 but did not give details about his profession or the post that he had put up on WhatsApp.

FIR No. 84/2021 lodged in Police station Bandipora against one person namely Sajid Raina for his WhatsApp status on 30-05-2021 which attracts investigation into the contents and intention behind it. @sujitpchauhan @JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice @dcbandipora @KashConvener — Bandipora Police (@bandiporapolice) June 4, 2021

Raina, 23, works as reporter at a news agency in Bandipora district, according to NDTV. He was charged under Sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (intent to cause fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code, The Indian Express had reported on Sunday.

The journalist said he deleted the photo, captioned “Wular Martys”, within an hour of sharing it. “May 30 was the 15th anniversary of the tragedy and I uploaded a WhatsApp status with a picture of the children,” he told The Indian Express. “In the evening, a senior official from a security agency called me. I said there is nothing inflammatory. I apologised and deleted my [WhatsApp] status.”

Raina said he came to know two days later that an FIR had been filed against him.

The journalist said he urged the police to withdraw the case against him, adding that the superintendent of police at Bandipora had assured him that it would be done, according to NDTV. “I’m sure the police will do me justice and withdraw this FIR,” he said. “They should think about my future and my profession.”

Twenty-one children had died on May 30, 2006 when a Navy boat carrying them capsized in the Wular Lake in Bandipora. They were students of the Burning Candle School in Handwara and were on a picnic.

The Jammu and Kashmir government, then led by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, had ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident after massive outrage over the deaths, The Wire reported. Three officials of the Navy, the boat operator and the principal of the school were found guilty of negligence.