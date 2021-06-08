Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked Indian software services firm Infosys and its chairperson Nandan Nilekani to fix technical glitches on the Income Tax department’s new e-filing website.

This came a day after the portal was launched with a host of new features for taxpayers. But, social media users said that the website was not working and complained that certain features were taking longer than usual to load in the new portal.

“I see in my TL [timeline] grievances and glitches,” Sitharaman tweeted. “Hope Infosys and Nandan Nilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of services being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority.”

Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority. https://t.co/iRtyKaURLc — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) June 8, 2021

The new URL of the tax filing website, https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home, replaced the long-existing http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

In 2019, Infosys was given a contract to develop the new website to reduce processing time for tax returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds, PTI reported.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company had also developed the government’s Goods and Services Tax Network portal. In 2020, the government took exception of the firm’s “tardy” progress in resolving glitches.