Jammu: Fire breaks out at building near Vaishno Devi shrine
The chief executive of the shrine said that the fire has been brought under control.
A fire broke out on Tuesday in a building near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, the All India Radio’s office in Jammu reported. The chief executive officer of the shrine told ANI that the fire has been brought under control.
Videos shared by social media users showed thick black smoke coming out of a building in the temple complex.
The fire was caused due to a short circuit at the shrine’s cash counter, Aaj Tak reported, quoting unidentified officials of the local administration.
However, no official statement has been released so far on what caused the fire.
More details awaited.