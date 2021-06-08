A fire broke out on Tuesday in a building near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, the All India Radio’s office in Jammu reported. The chief executive officer of the shrine told ANI that the fire has been brought under control.

Jammu & Kashmir | A fire broke out at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, today



"The fire has been brought under control," says CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board pic.twitter.com/rRbBdTR0ds — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

Videos shared by social media users showed thick black smoke coming out of a building in the temple complex.

Major fire was reported in the Vaishno Shrine of Jammu & Kashmir. Fire under control now, as per Vaishno Devi CEO @Rameshkumarias. pic.twitter.com/oekt3p5Ihs — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 8, 2021

The fire was caused due to a short circuit at the shrine’s cash counter, Aaj Tak reported, quoting unidentified officials of the local administration.

However, no official statement has been released so far on what caused the fire.

More details awaited.