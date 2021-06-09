Coronavirus: India’s cases rise slightly since Tuesday but lower than 1 lakh for second day in a row
India recorded 92,596 new cases and 2,219 deaths on Wednesday morning.
India on Wednesday registered 92,596 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally of infections to 2,90,89,069 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The new cases were 7% higher than Tuesday’s count. India recorded less than 1 lakh cases for the second day in a row. With 2,219 deaths, the toll climbed to 3,53,528.
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said those who intend to go abroad for studies and other specific purposes will get the second dose of Covishield vaccine 28 days after the first one.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 17.38 crore people and killed more than 37.44 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
9.59 am: World Bank says it is not in favour of waiving intellectual property rights for vaccines, arguing that it will impede innovation in the pharmaceutical sector, Reuters reports.
9.56 am: To encourage inoculation, Washington allows dispensaries to offer a free marijuana joint to those aged 21 or above after they get vaccinated, AFP reports.
9.53 am: The Union health ministry refutes reports that Patanjali Ayurveda’s product Coronil has been banned in Nepal, PTI reports. Yoga guru Ramdev claims Coronil can cure the coronavirus disease in seven days, even though there is no scientific evidence to back his claims.
9.51 am: The Bombay High Court orders the Centre to submit details of the quantities of medicines that it has allocated to states for the treatment of mucormycosis or black fungus, PTI reports.
9.49 am: Two Covid-positive senior citizens, who were given the monoclonal antibody therapy in Delhi a week ago, have recovered from the infection, PTI reports. They also had heart conditions.
9.41 am: Officials in Tamil Nadu send the samples of 56 elephants for Covid-19 testing as a precaution after eight lions were found positive for the infection at the Vandalur zoo in Chennai, The News Minute reports. A lioness is suspected to have died due to the disease.
9.36 am: Mumbai registered seven Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday. This was the city’s lowest number of deaths in two-and-a-half months, according to The Indian Express.
9.32 am: Congress asks the Centre to put out a road map of how it will vaccinate 100 crore citizens by December this year, The Hindu reports. “This government is headline-driven and not deadline-driven,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says.
9.02 am: Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu says those who intend to go abroad for studies and other specific purposes will get the second dose of Covishield vaccine 28 days after the first one, The Indian Express reports.
The Centre had in May decided to increase the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks. Another state, Kerala, had allowed those going abroad to take the second shot within four to six weeks after the first one.
8.59 am: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh calls for the setting up of a research facility under the guidance of Indian and global healthcare experts to handle a Covid-like pandemic and other serious diseases, PTI reports.
8.58 am: A huge crowd is seen at a market in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city as the state lifts Covid-related curbs, ANI reports.
- The Union health ministry issued an order specifying the maximum price private hospitals can charge for each dose of the three Covid-19 vaccines approved in India so far. Private hospitals can charge a maximum of Rs 780 per dose for Covishield shots, Rs 1,410 for Covaxin and Rs 1,145 for Sputnik V jabs.
- India registered 86,498 new coronavirus cases. This is the lowest daily tally of infections in 66 days. This is the first time since April 6 that India’s daily Covid-19 tally dropped to less than 1 lakh.
- The Centre said it had placed new orders to procure 25 crore doses of the Covishield vaccine and 19 crore doses of Covaxin. During a briefing on India’s Covid-19 situation, NITI Aayog (Health) member VK Paul said these 44 crore doses will be available between August and December this year.
- The government released revised guidelines for the coronavirus vaccination drive, saying allocation of doses to states and Union Territories will depend on their population, infection burden and the pace of inoculation.
- The Supreme Court instructed all state governments and Union Territories to act against any entity indulging in illegal adoption of children orphaned due to Covid-19.