Former Indian Administrative Services officer Anup Chandra Pandey was appointed an election commissioner on Tuesday, reported PTI.

Pandey was appointed to the post after a seat fell vacant in the poll panel as former Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora demitted office on April 12. While Sushil Chandra became the new chief election commissioner, Rajiv Kumar is the other election commissioner.

Pandey is an Uttar Pradesh cadre of the 1984 batch.