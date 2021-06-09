Beneficiaries of the Covid-19 immunisation programme can correct errors on their vaccination certificates, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Vikas Sheel, the additional secretary in the health ministry, said a “new citizen-friendly feature” on the CoWin portal will allow citizens to correct errors in the certificate.

“Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in,” said a tweet on the official handle of the Aarogya Setu app. “Go to http://cowin.gov.in and Raise an Issue.”

The CoWIN vaccination certificate acts as proof to gain entry in places that require the residents to be inoculated. Meanwhile, the civil aviation ministry is considering removing the mandatory RT-PCR test for domestic passengers who are fully vaccinated, reported the Hindustan Times. If this happens, the vaccination certificate will likely be used as proof.

The government had earlier allowed vaccinated residents to update their status voluntarily on the Aarogya Setu app through a self-assessment process, reported PTI.

The Aarogya Setu app displays the vaccination status of the beneficiaries. The app will show a single blue border if the resident has received only the first dose. A blue shield with double tick will appear on the app of the beneficiaries who have been fully vaccinated, 14 days after receiving the second jab.

So far, India has administered 23,68,56,505 Covid-19 vaccine doses with 4,56,34,125 beneficiaries getting both the shots, government data showed.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday registered 92,596 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally of infections to 2,90,89,069 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The new cases were 7% higher than Tuesday’s count. India recorded less than 1 lakh cases for the second day in a row. With 2,219 deaths, the toll climbed to 3,53,528.

