Coronavirus: Hotel hosting G7 summit delegation shut after staff test positive
For the fourth straight day, India reported less than 1 lakh cases on Friday morning.
A hotel that is reportedly being used by members of Germany’s delegation to the G7 summit in England has temporarily closed after staff members tested positive for Covid-19.
India on Friday reported 91,702 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, taking its overall caseload to 2,92,74,823 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. For the fourth consecutive day, the country recorded less than 1 lakh cases. Deaths rose by 3,403 to 3,63,079.
The United States Food and Drug Administration has rejected Bharat Biotech’s proposal for emergency use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine in the country. Ocugen Inc, the company co-developing Covaxin for the US market, says it would now aim to file for a full approval of the shot.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 17.40 crore people and killed more than 37.49 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
12.04 pm: A hotel that is reportedly being used by members of Germany's delegation to the G7 summit in England has temporarily closed after staff members tested positive for Covid-19, its owners tell Reuters.
12.02 pm: The Uttarakhand government has ordered an inquiry against all private labs conducting rapid antigen tests after discrepancies were found in testing during Mahakumbh, reports ANI.
11.55 am: Arunachal Pradesh logs 245 fresh infections and five more fatalities.
11.54 am: Jharkhand reports 293 new cases and five deaths.
10.42 am: The Pedn Olva hotel in St Ives in England says it has closed the hotel after members of staff tested positive for Covid-19, reports Reuters. The hotel was being used by members of Germany's delegation to a Group of Seven summit in England.
10.34 am: United States President Joe Biden says his country has contributed more than any other to COVAX, a collective global effort that is delivering Covid-19 vaccines across the world, reports ANI. “We’ve supported [vaccine] manufacturing efforts abroad through our partnerships with Japan, India & Australia – known as Quad,” he adds.
10.31 am: The West Bengal government directs officials to follow Covid-19 vaccination guidelines issued by the Centre with regard to students going abroad for study and sportspersons participating in the Tokyo Summer Olympics, reported The Indian Express.
10.25 am: People from rural areas of Katihar in Bihar express reluctance to take Covid-19 vaccine jabs due to lack of awareness, reports ANI.
“There is hesitancy among people regarding the vaccine,” said a local resident in Budhel area of the district. “We have heard that some people died after taking jabs.”
9.20 am: India reports 91,702 new coronavirus cases and 3,403 deaths over the last 24 hours. With this, the country's tally rises to 2,92,74,823 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. For the fourth consecutive day, India records less than 1 lakh cases. The toll rises to 3,63,079.
9.19 am: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro says the country’s health minister is preparing a measure to allow those who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus or previously infected to not wear face masks, reports Reuters.
9.15 am: The Group of Seven nations or G7 leaders are expected to commit to sharing at least 1 billion coronavirus vaccines with the world, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced, reports AP. Half of the doses will be coming from the United States and 100 million from the United Kingdom.
9.10 am: The United States Food and Drug Administration has rejected Bharat Biotech's proposal for emergency use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine in the country, Covaxin, reports The Mint.
Ocugen Inc, the company co-developing Covaxin for the US market, says it would now aim to file for a full approval of the shot. The company also says that the drug regulator requested more information and data for the full approval, according to Reuters.
“While this will extend our timelines, we are committed to bringing Covaxin to the US,” says Ocugen Chief Executive Officer Dr Shankar Musunuri.
A quick look at the developments from Thursday:
- India reported a record rise in Covid-19 deaths as the toll rose by 6,148 to 3,59,676 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The rise came after as many as 3,951 backlog fatalities were added to Bihar’s toll. For the third consecutive day, India recorded less than 1 lakh cases. With 94,052 new infections, the country now has total 2,91,83,121 cases.
- Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said low vaccination coverage among the healthcare and frontline workers, especially for the second dose, was a cause of “serious concern”. In a meeting with states and Union Territories, he asked officials to expedite the second dose coverage among priority groups. Bhushan also said that the participation of private sector in the vaccination drive was “less than adequate”.
- The Centre said that Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh wasted 33.95% and 15.79% of their Covid-19 vaccine doses in May – the highest among the states. On the other hand, Kerala and West Bengal recorded negative vaccine wastage at -6.3% and -5.4%, respectively.
- In a detailed guideline for management of the coronavirus disease in children, the health ministry advised to avoid use of the remdesivir drug. The guideline also said that steroids should be used to treat only moderately severe and critically ill patients who are hospitalised.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded that every person walking into the Covid-19 vaccination centres should get a jab, saying that online registration was not enough for the inoculation drive. Soon after, Union minister Smriti Irani hit back at the Congress leader, pointing out that the central government has already given permission to states to allow walk-in registration for the vaccination programme.