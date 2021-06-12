Coronavirus: India registers over 4,000 deaths as Maharashtra revises data
The country’s daily infection count is below 1 lakh for the fifth consecutive day.
India on Saturday reported 84,332 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, taking its overall tally to 2,93,59,155 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. For the fifth consecutive day, the country recorded less than 1 lakh cases. Deaths rose by 4,002 to 3,67,081.
The United Kingdom government said that the Delta variant of of the coronavirus is 60% more transmissible than the strain that was found in the country’s Kent county.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 17.51 crore people and killed more than 37.80 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
Live updates
9.57 am: Kannada Dalit poet and activist Siddalingaiah dies of coronavirus, reports The News Minute. He was 67.
9.54 am: Delhi’s first drive-through coronavirus vaccination facility Vegas Mall in Dwarka has been shut, reports PTI. Officials said the Centre’s price cap for vaccines has made operation unviable.
A vaccine shot at the drive-through facility cost Rs 1,400. But, on June 8, the Centre set the maximum price private hospitals can charge for the three vaccines currently available in the country: Covishield Rs 780 per dose, Covaxin Rs 1,410 and Sputnik V Rs 1,145.
“Delhi’s First Drive Thru, a highly safe, convenient way for public, which we ran non-stop for 15 days, we have decided to stop now, owing to new vaccination pricing, as running it has become non-viable now,” Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital said in a statement.
9.50 am: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Friday night that level-3 curbs will continue in Mumbai, reports News18. Under the level-3 restrictions, both essential and non-essential shops are allowed to remain open till 4 pm, but malls, theatres and multiplexes will remain shut. Only essential services and government staff are permitted to travel on the local trains.
9.23 am: Kerala observes weekend lockdown.
9.15 am: India reports 84,332 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, taking its overall tally to 2,93,59,155 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. Deaths rise by 4,002 to 3,67,081.
9.04 am: As many as 719 doctors died during the second wave of the pandemic, says the Indian Medical Association. Of these, the maximum (111) were reported from Bihar, followed by Delhi (109).
8.47 am: Here are the top updates from Friday
- India reported 91,702 new coronavirus cases, taking its total number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in January 2020 to 2,92,74,823. For the fourth consecutive day, the country recorded less than 1 lakh cases. Deaths rose by 3,403 to 3,63,079.
- The Centre said that the Indian Council of Medical Research will begin national-level sero-surveys to assess the spread of Covid-19. All states and Union Territories were also asked to conduct them “so that information from all geographies can be collected”.
- Data from phase three trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, would be published in the next seven to eight days, NITI Aayog member (health) VK Paul said. He also dismissed concerns about the United States Food and Drug Administration’s refusal to grant emergency use authorisation to Covaxin.
- The United Kingdom government said the Delta variant of the coronavirus is 60% more transmissible in households than the Alpha variant, first detected in the country’s Kent county. United States’ top virologist Anthony Fauci reiterated that the Delta variant of the coronavirus was more lethal and warned against the possibility of an increase in infections wherever the strain was present.