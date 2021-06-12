French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said it was “absolutely necessary” for the G7 leaders to lift restrictions on the export of vaccine raw materials so that India can increase its production and supply to other countries, The Indian Express reported.

The Group of 7 summit, which brings together the heads of France, Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, is being held at Carbis Bay in Cornwall.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the summit, Macron said the ban imposed on export of raw materials by G7 nations has stopped vaccine production in other countries. “And sometimes, [it has] blocked production in middle-income countries, essential for the production of vaccines for poorest countries,” he added.

He cited the example of Serum Institute of India, which was affected by the ban and unable to meet its export commitments to other countries. “These restrictions must be lifted both so that India can produce more for itself and so that it can very quickly supply the Africans in particular, who are very dependent on its production,” Macron said.

The French president also supported a proposal by India and South Africa at the World Trade Organization to temporarily waive the patent on coronavirus vaccines. “Intellectual property must never block these transfers of technology and the capacity to produce,” Macron said, adding that France will raise the matter at the G7 summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate virtually in the outreach sessions of the summit on June 12 and 13, along with Australia, South Korea and South Africa.