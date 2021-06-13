Coronavirus: Delhi further eases restrictions but educational institutions will remain closed
India reported 80,834 new cases on Sunday – the lowest single-day rise since April 1.
India on Sunday reported 80,834 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, taking its overall tally to 2,94,39,989 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This is lowest single-day rise in cases since April 1, when the country logged 72,330 cases. For the sixth consecutive day on Friday, India recorded less than 1 lakh cases. Deaths rose by 3,303 to 3,70,384.
Pakistan, on Saturday, placed restrictions on travelers from 26 countries, including India.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 17.55 crore people and killed more than 37.91 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Live updates
12.19 pm: Here are other guidelines in Delhi effective from 5 am on Monday:
- Restaurants will be allowed to open with 50% seating capacity.
- Markets and malls in Delhi will be open from 10 am to 8 pm.
- Weddings will not be allowed in public places such as banquet halls, only in homes or court complexes, with no more than 20 people.
- Funerals cannot have more than 20 attendees.
- Government offices will function with 100% attendance of Group A officers and 50% for the rest.
- The Delhi metro can function with 50% capacity.
12.14 pm: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announces further easing of restrictions in the Capital.
Kejriwal says “most activities” will be allowed to resume from 5 am Monday. This will not include educational institutions or any mass gatherings. Swimming pools, cinema halls and sports complexes will remain closed.
12.10 pm: Puducherry records 402 new cases and seven deaths due to Covid, reports PTI. Meanwhile, Ladakh has 38 fresh cases of the virus, while the Andaman and Nicobar Islands record ten more cases, with one more death.
11.28 am: Pakistan’s National Command and Operation Centre places restrictions on travelers from 26 countries, including India, reports the Dawn.
11.25 am: Uttarakhand government orders investigation into allegations that fake Covid-19 test reports were issued by a private laboratory roped in for conducting random tests during the Kumbh Mela, reports The Indian Express.
11.20 am: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds review meeting on pandemic situation with district and crisis management officials, reports ANI.
10 am: Active cases are down to 10,26,159, according to the health ministry.
9.50 am: India reports 80,834 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, taking its overall tally to 2,94,39,989 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020,shows government data. This is lowest single-day rise in cases since April 1, when the country logged 72,330 cases. Deaths rise by 3,303 to 3,70,384.
9.46 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that a “mis-classification” of Covid-19 deaths by hospitals and states can go against India’s efforts to form strategies to fight the pandemic.
- India reported 84,332 new coronavirus cases and 4,002 deaths.
- The Madras High Court on Friday observed that there were grievances all over the country that deaths due to the coronavirus disease may not have been appropriately recorded. The Centre, meanwhile, refuted a report by The Economist which claimed that the country’s toll due to Covid-19 could be “five-to-seven times” higher than the official number.