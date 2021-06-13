Coronavirus: India reports 80,834 new cases – lowest single-day rise since April 1
The toll rose by 3,303 to 3,70,384 deaths.
India on Sunday reported 80,834 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, taking its overall tally to 2,94,39,989 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This is lowest single-day rise in cases since April 1, when the country logged 72,330 cases. For the sixth consecutive day on Friday, India recorded less than 1 lakh cases. Deaths rose by 3,303 to 3,70,384.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 17.55 crore people and killed more than 37.91 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
10 am: Active cases are down to 10,26,159, according to the health ministry.
9.46 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that a “mis-classification” of Covid-19 deaths by hospitals and states can go against India’s efforts to form strategies to fight the pandemic.
- India reported 84,332 new coronavirus cases and 4,002 deaths.
- The Madras High Court on Friday observed that there were grievances all over the country that deaths due to the coronavirus disease may not have been appropriately recorded. The Centre, meanwhile, refuted a report by The Economist which claimed that the country’s toll due to Covid-19 could be “five-to-seven times” higher than the official number.