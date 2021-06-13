10 am: Active cases are down to 10,26,159, according to the health ministry.

9.50 am: India reports 80,834 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, taking its overall tally to 2,94,39,989 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020,shows government data. This is lowest single-day rise in cases since April 1, when the country logged 72,330 cases. Deaths rise by 3,303 to 3,70,384.

(Source: Health ministry)

9.46 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:

  • All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that a “mis-classification” of Covid-19 deaths by hospitals and states can go against India’s efforts to form strategies to fight the pandemic. 
  • India reported 84,332 new coronavirus cases and 4,002 deaths.
  • The Madras High Court on Friday observed that there were grievances all over the country that deaths due to the coronavirus disease may not have been appropriately recorded. The Centre, meanwhile, refuted a report by The Economist which claimed that the country’s toll due to Covid-19 could be “five-to-seven times” higher than the official number.