Five of the six Lok Janshakti Party MPs have told the Lok Sabha Speaker that they have chosen Pashupati Kumar Paras as the party’s leader in Parliament, NDTV reported on Monday. They have also asked to be treated as a separate group.

The move is effectively a coup against Chirag Paswan, who is the sixth MP of the party and the national president of the party. Chirag Paswan is the son of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan. He took over as the party chief in 2019, a year before his father died. Paras is the younger brother of Ram Vilas Paswan and Chirag’s uncle.

Apart from Paras, who is the party MP from Hajipur constituency, the rebel group includes Prince Raj, Chandan Singh, Veena Devi and Mehboob Ali Kaiser.

“There are six MPs in our party...It was the desire of five MPs to save our party,” Paras said, while speaking to reporters in Patna, ANI reported. “I have not broken the party but saved it.”

The senior LJP leader insisted that he had nothing against his nephew Chirag Paswan. Paras, however, refused to meet Paswan, who was waiting outside his uncle’s home in Delhi, on Monday afternoon.

Reports speculated that Paras has decided to merge the Lok Janshakti Party with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United). However, he dismissed any such possibility. “This is 100% wrong...LJP is our party, the organisation is strong in Bihar,” he told reporters. “I was with NDA [National Democratic Alliance] and I will continue to be a part of the alliance.”

He, however, referred to Kumar as “a good leader and vikash purush [man of development]”. His comment on the Bihar chief minister assumes significance as Chirag Paswan had decided to split from the National Democratic Alliance citing “ideological differences” with Kumar ahead of Bihar Assembly elections in October-November. The party also put up candidates in 137 of the 243 seats in the fray, including in all 115 where Kumar’s outfit was in contention.

While Paswan’s party could win only one seat, it put a dent in the prospects of Kumar’s party in several seats.

The election results held significance as it meant that the JD(U) could win only 43 seats, compared to ally Bharatiya Janata Party’s 74. Notably, Paswan had pledged his support to the BJP and said that his differences were only with Kumar. Citing this as a reason, he chose to stay with the BJP-led government at the Centre, even as he parted ways with the NDA in Bihar.