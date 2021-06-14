Top 10 coronavirus updates: AIIMS Delhi to start Covaxin trial for children aged 6-12 from Tuesday
A look at the biggest Covid-19 developments of the day.
- The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences in Delhi will start recruitment and clinical trial of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for children in the age group of 6-12 age group from Tuesday, reported PTI.
- India on Monday reported 70,421 new coronavirus cases, taking its overall tally to 2,95,10,410 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The toll rose by 3,921 to 3,74,305. This is the lowest single-day rise in cases since April 1, when the country logged 72,330 cases.
- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the lockdown strategy will change after June 16 and restrictions will be imposed region-wise based on the coronavirus situation.
- The Centre told the Bombay High Court that its guidelines at present do not allow a door-to-door drive to vaccinate people against the coronavirus infection, reported the Hindustan Times.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced the extension of coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state till July 1 with some relaxations. Government and private offices are now allowed to operate from 10 am to 4 pm from June 16 with 25% strength. Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said that the employers can get an e-pass for transport services.
- American biotechnology company Novavax on Monday announced that its Covid-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, showed 100% protection against moderate and severe infections with 90.4% efficacy overall in phase three trials. The news assumes significance for India as the Serum Institute and the Indian Council of Medical Research have collaborated to manufacture Covovax, which is developed by United States vaccine company Novavax.
- The Archaeological Society of India said that the Taj Mahal and other centrally protected monuments and sites will reopen on Wednesday, reported The Hindu. The places were closed on April 15 due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.
- The Central Industrial Security Force took over the security of Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad that produces Covaxin, reported the Hindustan Times. As many as 64 personnel of the force will secure the company’s office and plant.
- A study published in medical journal, The Lancet, said that citizens infected with Covid-19’s delta variant, which was first detected in India, are more than twice likely to end up in a hospital than with the alpha variant, identified in the United Kingdom, reported Bloomberg. However, the study said that Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s vaccines can protect the delta strain.
- Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 17.58 crore people and killed more than 37.99 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.