The police in Punjab on Tuesday detained Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal outside Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s house in Siwan during a massive protest against the Congress-led state government, ANI reported.

“If a storm rises, Captain [Amarinder Singh] will not be able to stop it, even if he uses all his force,” Badal told reporters before being detained. “There is scam in vaccination, there is scam in ‘Fateh Kit [a Covid-19 kit]’, there is scam in SC scholarship, farmers’ land is being acquired...”

Punjab: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders and workers hold a protest against the state govt outside the residence of CM Captain Amarinder Singh at Siswan pic.twitter.com/H32pOzJIPb — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2021

The 58-year-old leader also demanded the removal of Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu due to alleged irregularities in the sale of Covid-19 vaccines and procurement of medical kits for patients, according to NDTV.

On June 4, the Congress government had withdrawn its order to supply coronavirus vaccines to private hospitals amid a controversy over the Opposition’s accusations that it was profiting off the sale of the shots.

Badal had alleged that the Amarinder Singh government procured Covaxin at Rs 400 per dose, but sold it to private hospitals for Rs 1,060, which in turn charged people Rs 1,560 for each shot.