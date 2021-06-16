Coronavirus: India reports 62,224 new cases, active infections fall below 9 lakh
The country’s toll rose by 2,542 to 3,79,573.
India recorded 62,224 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday morning, taking its overall tally to 2,96,33,105 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The toll rose by 2,542 to 3,79,573. The number of active cases fell below 9 lakh. India now has 8,65,432 active cases.
The Centre on Tuesday acknowledged the AY.1 or B.1.617.2.1 variant of Covid-19, which is closely related to the Delta variant, but said it was not yet a variant of concern. “We don’t know much about this yet and are studying it including the prevalence in India,” NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul said.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 17.65 crore people and killed more than 38.19 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
11.37 am: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directs deputy commissioners to maintain the pace of vaccination and not lower their guard, even though fresh cases in the state are gradually declining, PTI reports.
11.29 am: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directs health officials to start vaccinating teachers, non-teaching staff members and students in all schools and colleges from June 21, IANS reports.
11.25 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responds to Indian scientists saying they didn’t back the doubling of gap between two vaccine doses. “India needs quick and complete vaccination, not the BJP’s usual brand of lies and rhyming slogans to cover up the vaccine shortage caused by the government’s inaction,” he says.
Also read: Scientists of vaccine advisory group say they didn’t recommend 12-16 week gap in Covishield doses
11.21 am: As Covid-19 cases reduce, the Uttarakhand government directs the Char Dham Yatra board to begin preparations for the pilgrimage by July 1, ANI reports.
“Steps regarding yatra will be taken as per Nainital High Court’s directions,” Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal says.
9.36 am: Covid-19 was present in the United States from at least December 2019, weeks before the country confirmed its first case on January 21, shows an antibody study by the National Institutes of Health, AFP reports.
9.31 am: A fifth of asymptomatic coronavirus patients develop long Covid, a study by FAIR Health, a non profit organisation in New York, shows, according to AFP. Long Covid is a term used to describe effects of the infection that weeks or months after the initial illness.
9.27 am: Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 toll may be nine times higher than the official count, shows a study by Arappor Iyakkam, a Chennai-based non-governmental organisation, according to The News Minute.
9.24 am: United States’ Covid-19 toll crosses 6 lakh, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Here are the updates from Tuesday:
- The Union health ministry said that the risk of dying due to vaccination was negligible as compared to that of dying because of the infection, reported PTI. This came after the National AEFI Committee studying Covid-19 vaccines confirmed that a 68-year-old man died due to anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction) after being vaccinated on March 8.
- India recorded 60,471 new coronavirus cases, taking its overall tally to 2,95,70,881 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The toll rose by 2,726 to to 3,77,031. This is the lowest single-day rise in cases since March 31. The number of active cases stayed below 10 lakh for the second day in a row. India now has 9,13,378 active cases.
- As daily coronavirus cases continue to decline, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chandigarh and Kerala eased restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the infection.
- The Centre said slightly more number of people under 20 years of age were affected in the second wave than the first. During the second wave, 11.62% Covid cases were seen in the below 20 years age group while it was 11.31% during the first wave.
- Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech said supplying the coronavirus vaccine to the Centre at Rs 150 per dose was “clearly not sustainable in the long run”. Therefore, a higher price in private markets was necessary to offset part of the costs, it added.
- The Union health ministry said that pre-registration for Covid-19 vaccination through online registration and prior booking of appointment is no longer mandatory.