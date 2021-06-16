Veteran Bengali actor Swatilekha Sengupta died on Wednesday at a private hospital in Calcutta, reported The Telegraph. The 71-year-old actor suffered a heart attack.

Sengupta was suffering from kidney-related ailments. She was in the intensive care unit for the last three weeks, according to Anandabazaar Online. She is survived by her husband and theatre personality Rudraprasad Sengupta, and their daughter Sohini.

Sengupta has acted in several of Satyajit Ray’s films and is best known for her role as “Bimala” in Ray’s Ghore Baire. After a gap of 31 years, Sengupta made a comeback in 2015 with Nandita Roy and Shivprasad Mukherjee’s film Bela Sheshe where she was cast opposite late actor Soumitra Chattterjee.

Sengupta was a leader of the theatre group “Nandikar”. She also received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for her contribution to theatre.

