Three northeastern states of Manipur, Assam and Meghalaya were hit by earthquakes in the early hours of Friday, the National Center for Seismology said.

Assam’s Sonitpur district felt the strongest tremors with the Richter Scale detecting a magnitude of 4.1. Chandel in Manipur and the West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya recorded magnitudes 3 and 2.6, respectively.

Magnitude, location and time of the quakes (Source: National Center for Seismology)

The Assam earthquake, the strongest of the three in terms of magnitude, was detected at a depth of 22 kilometres under the earth’s surface. The epicentre was located 36 km west-northwest of Tezpur town, according to the National Center for Seismology.

This is the second earthquake to hit Tezpur in three days, according to the Hindustan Times. On Tuesday night, Tezpur recorded an earthquake of magnitude 3 on the Richter Scale.

No casualties have so far been recorded due to the quakes.

Assam, and the entire North East India, is categorised under seismic zone 5, which means it is extremely prone to high-intensity earthquakes.