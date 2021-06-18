Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday sent a plea to the Speaker seeking the disqualification of Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy from the West Bengal Assembly, reported ANI.

Adhikari had earlier called for Roy’s resignation under the anti-defection law, noting that he had joined the Trinamool Congress despite winning the state polls from the Krishnanagar Uttar assembly constituency for the BJP.

“Respected Sir, Petition for Disqualification of Sri Mukul Roy, Member of Legislative Assembly from 83, Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly Constituency is enclosed herewith,” read the petition, sent to Speaker Banerjee on Friday. “I request you to dispose of the same as soon as possible. Please acknowledge receipt of the same.”

Earlier, Adhikari along with 50 BJP MLAs submitted a memorandum to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. “Being the Constitutional head of the state, let me make it clear that anti-defection law is applicable in full force in Bengal,” Dhankhar said. “It is as much applicable here as in other parts of the country.”

On June 11, Roy rejoined the Trinamool Congress after quitting the party in 2017. His son Subhrangshu Roy also joined the party. The two leaders were inducted into Trinamool Congress at a press conference, attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the party’s General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and others.

In an apparent reference to Adhikari, Mamata Banerjee had while welcoming Roy said that the party will not take back anybody who has “insulted” Trinamool Congress.

On Tuesday, Adhikari had accused the Trinamool Congress of “dirty politics”. “They have been doing this for the past 10 years and nobody opposed it,” he had said. “But it is being opposed now and action will be taken under the anti-defection law.”

Before joining the BJP, Roy was suspended from the Trinamool Congress for six years on September 25, 2017, for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities. A former Union railway minister, he was removed as the party general secretary in 2015, after the Central Bureau of Investigation began to look into his involvement in the Saradha chit fund scam.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Banerjee moved the Calcutta High Court, challenging the election results of the Nandigram seat in the state Assembly polls. Her plea will be heard on June 24 next. Banerjee had lost the Nandigram seat to Adhikari, who had joined the saffron party before the elections.

