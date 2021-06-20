The Delhi government has allowed bars to open from Monday with 50% seating capacity between noon and 10 pm, the Hindustan Times reported. An order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Sunday morning also allowed opening up of public parks, gardens, golf clubs and outdoor yoga activities.

Restaurants can stay open from 8 am to 10 pm from Monday, instead of the existing 10 am to 8 pm.

The new guidelines, which further ease the Covid-19 restrictions in the city, will come into effect from 5 am on June 21. Last week, the Delhi government had allowed all shops in markets and malls to stay open between 10 am and 8 pm.

JUST IN: Bars can open starting Monday (June 21) in Delhi from noon to 10 pm at 50% seating capacity. Public parks and gardens have also been officially allowed to open as per the latest DDMA order. @ThePrintIndia pic.twitter.com/SukBL8QVDB — Aneesha Bedi (@AneeshaBedi) June 20, 2021

The order issued on Sunday, however, stated that cinema halls, gyms, spas, schools, colleges, swimming pools, auditoriums and banquet halls will remain shut for at least one more week. The cap of 20 guests allowed in weddings and funerals will remain, while prohibition of visitors in places of worship will also continue, the order mentioned.

The Delhi Metro and the city’s bus service are already operating at 50% occupancy, while two passengers are allowed in auto rickshaws and taxis.

The number of cases in the national Capital has seen a significant decline in the past few weeks, with the positivity rate dipping under 0.25%. On Saturday, the city recorded 135 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.18%. The toll went by seven– the lowest since April.